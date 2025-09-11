After 11 years, the program for borderless gaming has been completely revamped, but the changes are not to everyone's liking

Borderless Gaming is a Steam application that allows you to run any games in borderless window mode. This was especially useful for older games that did not support it, but over the years the application became outdated, which its developers were aware of. That's why they announced a new version of Borderless Gaming and after a year of work, the update is finally ready.

Borderless Gaming returns in a new version

The developers of Borderless Gaming have prepared a long post on Steam, where they presented new features that the program has received. As they reported, the application has been available for gamers for almost 12 years and during this time, gaming and the Windows operating system on which Borderless Gaming operates have changed:

The old Borderless Gaming was held together with duct tape and prayers. It worked, mostly, but it was showing its age. Windows has changed. Games have changed. Hell, monitors have changed.

The most significant change was rewriting the engine from scratch, so games that didn't work before should do now. In addition, players can also add custom backgrounds that will be displayed behind the game screen. Interestingly, the new version of Borderless Gaming is supposed to use fewer computer resources and work in offline mode in case Steam loses the internet connection.

The developers promise that this is not the end and the new version of the application will continue to be developed. It will get new features, such as upscaling and frame generation. Both technologies are being developed in-house by the creators of Borderless Gaming, as they highlighted in their post. In addition, players will be able to share their profiles and download settings from other people.

Borderless Gaming is a useful program if we want to play in a window, and the game we are playing does not have such a function. However, it is worth remembering that the application is not free - it costs 6.99 USD. Currently, the changes have been received in a mixed way by the community, as can be seen from the Steam rating.

Gamers want the return of the original Borderless Gaming

Opinions about Borderless Gaming are extremely diverse, but it seems that the negative ones are becoming increasingly louder. Fans of the previous version of the app point out what is currently not working and criticize the greed of the developers who demand an additional fee of 0.99 USD for the dark mode, as the program by default works in the light mode.

However, this is just one of the problems. Another criticized element is the unintuitive and hard to navigate interface. The program also does not correctly detect running games and overwrites Windows system options, even when we don't want it to.

Among some users, the reception is so bad that players have started to share a link to download the original version of Borderless Gaming for free, which allegedly works much better. There's also a thread where the developer responds unpleasantly to criticism, which some players point out in their reviews. In discussions, both sides attack each other.

Despite everything, the new version also has positive reviews, but will probably require a few more updates to satisfy those who currently prefer to stay with the original version.