PS6 won't win over players with its graphics, according to ex PlayStation CEO. „They can't do what they've done before”

The PlayStation 6 details are still under wraps, and we’re relying only on rumors and reports. According to Mark Cerny, the new console will mainly focus on machine learning and ray tracing, and that’s all Sony has officially said so far. All other info is coming from leaks. According to the former head of PlayStation, graphics alone cannot be the console’s only strength.

Graphics alone won't sell the console anymore

In early October, Shuhei Yoshida appeared on the Skill Up channel’s podcast to talk about Sony’s next console. The PlayStation 6 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the former brand head said Hideaki Nishino (PlayStation’s general manager) will need a plan to make it stand out from the PS5. Graphics by themselves aren’t enough anymore, as the differences are barely noticeable.

Graphics has almost hit the level where even I cannot tell the difference between ray-traced and not ray-traced, or framerate, unless they're side by side. In my mind, PlayStation cannot keep doing the thing they've been doing, providing the high-end experience by increasing the graphics power. That feels like a niche audience right now.

Sony has shown before that it’s focused on creating distinguishing features. A perfect example is the DualSense controller, which can influence both game design and how players experience games. The director of the game Astro Bot mentioned this, listing the new controller alongside the SSD as one of the most distinguishing features of the PlayStation 5.

Therefore, it is expected that with the PS6, Sony will showcase something beyond just the raw power of the console. Microsoft appears to be taking a similar approach, with Sarah Bond recently describing the Xbox Magnus as a refined, premium device. According to insiders, the new Xbox will cost over $1,000, while the PS6 will be priced around $600.