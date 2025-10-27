Amiga A1200 returns with built-in games: The device will go on sale in 2026
Players will receive a full-size Amiga A1200. This computer was once popular, and now there is a chance to play on it once again.
Retro Games Ltd brings old computers back to life and celebrates the successes they had in the '80s and '90s. The journey began with the Commodore 64, followed by the Amiga A500. Now it's time for its successor. The Amiga A1200 will soon be available for pre-order, with the official release following a few months later.
The full-sized Amiga A1200 will be available for pre-order soon
Retro Games Ltd officially unveiled the Amiga A1200 on their Facebook page. Unlike the Amiga A500 Mini, this version will feature a functional, physical keyboard rather than a dummy, as in the previous model. This will make gaming easier, as some titles require a keyboard, eliminating the need to connect external devices.
The computer comes with 25 built-in games, and the creators have highlighted a few of them:
- Beneath A Steel Sky;
- The Settlers II;
- Lure of the Temptress;
- Ruff n Tumble;
- Defender of the Crown I;
- Defender of the Crown II;
- Turrican;
- Turrican II The Final Fight;
- Turrican III Payment Day.
The computer will come in a bundle with a mouse and a controller. USB ports will allow users to load their own games, such as custom titles developed for the Amiga.
Pre-sale begins on November 10th, 2025, and the official release is scheduled for June 16th, 2026. The price is 189.99 euro, which is roughly 220 bucks.
The Amiga A1200 remained a niche computer compared to its predecessors until the mid-90s. It was only then that the computer began to gain popularity. Today, it continues to serve retro fans.
