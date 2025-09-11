Blizzard is going to total war with WoW's private servers. Their owners announce the shutdown

It seems that Blizzard is going all out war against private World of Warcraft servers. We recently learned about the lawsuit filed against Turtle WoW, and now the company is focusing their attention on other fan projects.

Blizzard is fighting against private servers

Everlook is a popular private server, which according to the official website, reaches even over 9 thousand people playing simultaneously. However, this number will soon drop to zero, as Blizzard has contacted the server creators and demanded its closure as announced via Discord.

We have recently been contacted by Blizzard and requested to close down our servers. The claim is that we are violating their copywrite by hosting this community, and we must cease all operations.

The developers of Everlook admitted that their goal was never to infringe copyright or make profits. They only wanted to provide players with the "original Vanilla WoW experience", which Blizzard was unable to accomplish on the official servers.

They also hope that the company will finally notice how large a community has formed around private servers, and will offer something that will be able to reach them. Some players speculate that Blizzard's increased activity suggests that something may indeed be on the horizon.

The European Everlook servers will be shut down in less than two weeks, on September 22, 2025.

It's not excluded that the same will happen to Project Epoch - another server that Blizzard has set as its target. Its creators announced on Discord that the company had sent them cease and desist orders, as a result of which "they will shut down any services they are able to disable."

We are ceasing any and all activity that could be construed as marketing, distribution, or support of Project Epoch, any emulated WoW servers and any WoW client software including any Project Epoch software or "updaters".

In this case, however, it should be noted that the server will still be operational, but its management will be taken over by Ascension, which for now is slipping off Blizzard's radar. The question is, for how long?