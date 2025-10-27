Expert advises against RTX 5090 FE. Shows how easy it is to mess up a graphics card

When people talk about a damaged RTX 5090, it usually concerns a burnt connector unable to manage the current flow. In this case, the problem concerns the graphics card's design: an owner tried to install water cooling, which ultimately failed. As a result, the gamer is left with damaged equipment due to problems with sourcing spare parts, according to an expert.

The RTX 5090 FE is almost impossible to repair

A video on the NorthridgeFix channel discussed the design flaws of the RTX 5090 FE. The issue stems from the graphics card's design, which consists of two parts: a PCB containing all the components and a separate board with the PCIe connector. The issue is that both parts are connected by just a single connector.

One player discovered the problem when he tried to replace the default heatsink and cooling system with a liquid-cooling setup. After reconnecting everything, the card didn't work. NorthridgeFix investigated the issue and discovered that the owner had damaged the connector linking the board to the PCIe interface during the modification.

The card is currently unusable, as there is no replacement available for the component with damaged pins. This is why NorthridgeFix criticized the design of the RTX 5090 Founders Edition. Dividing the graphics card into more components increases the likelihood of damage, which occurred here. The hardware is unusable until a suitable replacement is found.

This situation highlights the care required when handling electronics, especially items costing over $2,500. NorthridgeFix advises against purchasing the RTX 5090 Founders Edition due to its design, which makes the card particularly easy to damage. If you already have one, avoid tinkering with it, since you could easily damage sensitive parts like the pins.