All about multiplayer in Borderlands 4: crossplay and how many players can play in coop

Fans of first-person looter shooters wait with anticipation because in a few hours (September 11/12, 2025) they will be able to play Borderlands 4, the lates installment of the series that is highly regarded around the world. In addition to the large number of items to collect, which is already iconic for this franchise, it is worth noting how highly appreciated the multiplayer and co-op modes are. After all, shooting at everything that moves (and wants to kill us) is often better with some friends. No wonder that questions arise about online features such as crossplay and how many people can play together in co-op at the same time. Let’s talk about it.

Is there crossplay in Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 will be released soon on PC (Steam, EGS), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be possible to play Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2, but only at a later date, in 2025. Therefore, crossplay is the perfect solution for people who want to play with their friends who own different platforms. It is not surprising that questions about the implementation of this feature in Borderlands 4 are being asked. Especially since it is available in many popular titles.

So, will it be possible? Yes, it will! Players who link their free SHiFT Account to Borderlands 4 will be able to play online multiplayer across any platform of choice. Keep in mind, however, that if you play on consoles, you will also need a subscription to online features, such as PS+.

How many players can play in coop in Borderlands 4?

As you can see, the great news is that players can enjoy co-op mode regardless of the platform. The next question, however, is how many people can play at the same time? The answer is 4 players for online mode and 2 players for split-screen mode. Whether this is a lot or a little is not for us to judge. However, it is already a tradition. The fact is that in every Borderlands game so far (on almost all supported platforms), you could create a lobby with up to four people or play with an additional player in a split screen mode. The exception is Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch. This console supports co-op with only one additional player.