„A beautiful thing is happening.” Valve claimed victory in the great battle against cheaters in Counter-Strike 2

Cheaters in Counter-Strike 2 got a nasty surprise when Valve unexpectedly eliminated almost all cheats and bot farms from the game.

As noticed by Gabe Follower, there have been a lot of complaints from users on gaming forums and discussion channels about their matches being canceled or their accounts being banned by VAC Live security. Even the most discreet cheating tools are being detected, including the so-called DMA (in short: loading cheats from an external drive).

It seems like all the top cheat creators for CS2 are being targeted by Valve in a discreet update that was released overnight on September 12th. According to Gabe Follower, even crate farms were supposed to be eliminated.

There is probably no need to elaborate on the enthusiasm that these reports have aroused. Cheaters are a big problem in every online multiplayer game. The battle between cheat creators and game developers is ongoing, but it's hard to say who's winning in the most popular games. Counter-Strike is no exception here, as evidenced by the widespread requests and threats from players who have been demanding action against cheaters since the release of the sequel.

Meanwhile, it looks like Valve really hit the cheaters hard. Hence many threads on social media, full of disbelief, joy, and contempt for pseudo-players who suddenly lost access to their tools.

Some players don't share this optimism. In their opinion, this is just a one-time wave of bans, effective until cheaters make new tools. In other words: it's just a temporary victory. Nonetheless, even among these skeptics, there is a belief that this is the biggest step towards getting rid of cheaters that Valve has ever taken.

For now, players hope that for some time they will be able to enjoy the game without aimbots, wallhacks, and other "add-ons." How long - time will tell.