Lords of the Fallen 2 devs have been accused of copying FromSoftware. „Indispensable evidence” in their defense failed to convince players

CI Games is trying to get players hyped for the sequel to their 2023 release, Lords of the Fallen, which didn't exactly wow everyone at launch. They're dropping new content every now and then to give players a better look at the world of the second installment. The upcoming game is building on the last installment of the series, but it's adding some gameplay improvements and aiming to be more "commercial." It still reminds you of the well-known works from FromSoftware.

However, "reminding" is an understatement in the case of the recently released character design for Lords of the Fallen 2. The Crescent Host, one of the opponents in the sequel, presented by CI Games, bears such a striking resemblance to Wylder from Elden Ring: Nightreign that it has sparked accusations of plagiarism.

CI Games CEO, Marek Tyminski, decided to provide evidence to those who "unjustly" accuse the company of copying the intellectual property of FromSoftware. He shared a screenshot of a photo of the Crescent Host sent via messenger, which dates back to July 2024, well before the announcement of Nightreign, which took place in December 2024.

Source: FromSoftware

"Inspired" by Wylder Crescent Host from LotF 2. Source: CI Games

Artorias. Source: FromSoftware

At the same time, Tyminski defends his team by stating that the world of Lords of the Fallen, reminiscent of a fantastical version of the Middle Ages, is inherently similar to the dark games of the soulslike subgenre. As a result, some "visual elements" of the sequel may "overlap" with assets from other games in this genre.

We respect FromSoftware, but we do not copy other studios [...]. The armour designs in Lords of the Fallen were widely praised, and we’re confident Lords II will be no different. We stand fully behind our artists, their originality, and the integrity of their work, wrote Marek Tyminski.

Despite this, players mention that CI Games' revealed character description is too obviously inspired by the knight Artorias from the Dark Souls DLC that was released in 2012, except that the Crescent Host fights in the name of the "moon goddess," while Artorias is a servant of the Lord of Sunlight. Fans have noticed some similarities in both of these characters' projects, but Tyminski hasn't directly commented on it.