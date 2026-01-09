Shroud says ARC Raiders devs have lost control. The studio issues a statement

Cheaters have spread in ARC Raiders, but the Embark studio plans to soon take care of them.

No matter how hard multiplayer game creators try, the plague of cheating pseudo-players is an inevitable phenomenon. Unfortunately, ARC Raiders was no exception, as Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek admitted with frustration. That's the same guy who was rallying everyone to help ARC Raiders win Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025.

ARC Raiders devs lost control

The streamer mentioned cheaters during a recent stream, but his frustration was not only directed at them. Shroud stated outright that "Embark has no control over its own game," and if no major changes are implemented within the next week or two, he sees no point in continuing to play.

Playing alongside him, Justin "Just9n" Ortiz went so far as to say that in their sessions, "half the lobby is cheating." Hopefully, it's a bit of an exaggeration, but Shroud pointed out that this is especially noticeable in "aggressive" lobbies, where PvP battles are the main focus. At least half the people playing these games have various restrictions on their accounts, which are often private (a common indicator of a cheater) or just recently created.

Even if streamers are exaggerating out of frustration, you can't deny that regular players are also complaining about the influx of cheaters. It should come as no surprise in the context of the unwavering popularity of ARC Raiders, but it's little consolation for those who, among other things, become victims of exploits and cheats on the Stella map.

Developers prepare a counteroffensive

It's possible that in response to this or similar complaints, the team at Embark Studios released a statement about cheaters. On the game's Discord channel, it was announced that significant changes to rules and security related to detecting and punishing cheaters will be implemented in the coming weeks.

So, it looks like the developer is planning to update their anti-cheat system and also wants to fix a bunch of security holes on the game's client side. This will certainly include tools to avoid the so-called "stream snipers." The mention of rules may also suggest stricter penalties for cheaters. Currently, permanent account bans are rare due to legal complications; usually, bans are issued for a maximum of 30 days.

Players have also noticed that Embark Studios is on the lookout for experts to tackle cheaters, which shows they're really serious about dealing with them. Fans are hopeful, but for now, they're just waiting to see some real action and results.