Shroud says ARC Raiders devs have lost control. The studio issues a statement

The developers of ARC Raiders want to crack down on cheaters who have proliferated in this popular shooter.
Cheaters have spread in ARC Raiders, but the Embark studio plans to soon take care of them.
No matter how hard multiplayer game creators try, the plague of cheating pseudo-players is an inevitable phenomenon. Unfortunately, ARC Raiders was no exception, as Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek admitted with frustration. That's the same guy who was rallying everyone to help ARC Raiders win Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025.
The streamer mentioned cheaters during a recent stream, but his frustration was not only directed at them. Shroud stated outright that "Embark has no control over its own game," and if no major changes are implemented within the next week or two, he sees no point in continuing to play.
Playing alongside him, Justin "Just9n" Ortiz went so far as to say that in their sessions, "half the lobby is cheating." Hopefully, it's a bit of an exaggeration, but Shroud pointed out that this is especially noticeable in "aggressive" lobbies, where PvP battles are the main focus. At least half the people playing these games have various restrictions on their accounts, which are often private (a common indicator of a cheater) or just recently created.
Even if streamers are exaggerating out of frustration, you can't deny that regular players are also complaining about the influx of cheaters. It should come as no surprise in the context of the unwavering popularity of ARC Raiders, but it's little consolation for those who, among other things, become victims of exploits and cheats on the Stella map.
It's possible that in response to this or similar complaints, the team at Embark Studios released a statement about cheaters. On the game's Discord channel, it was announced that significant changes to rules and security related to detecting and punishing cheaters will be implemented in the coming weeks.
So, it looks like the developer is planning to update their anti-cheat system and also wants to fix a bunch of security holes on the game's client side. This will certainly include tools to avoid the so-called "stream snipers." The mention of rules may also suggest stricter penalties for cheaters. Currently, permanent account bans are rare due to legal complications; usually, bans are issued for a maximum of 30 days.
Players have also noticed that Embark Studios is on the lookout for experts to tackle cheaters, which shows they're really serious about dealing with them. Fans are hopeful, but for now, they're just waiting to see some real action and results.
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
You won't regret hitting “Update” anymore. Valve brings mod revolution to Steam
Bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2? Crimson Desert challenges legends and promises scale that overwhelms
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily