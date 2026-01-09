You won't regret hitting “Update” anymore. Valve brings mod revolution to Steam

Valve has made an important change to Steam Workshop that will make it easier to match game versions with compatible mod releases.
One common issue with game mods is that official updates can really mess them up. Valve has finally decided to address this issue.
The system will make it easier to find compatible versions of games and mods. Source: Valve.
Getting all these features up and running will take some effort from both game developers and mod creators, but it's totally worth it because this system could make life a lot easier for players who love mods.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
