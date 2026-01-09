You won't regret hitting “Update” anymore. Valve brings mod revolution to Steam

One common issue with game mods is that official updates can really mess them up. Valve has finally decided to address this issue.

Valve announced a new functionality for Steam and Steam Workshop that will help game developers and mod creators minimize compatibility issues with modifications. The whole setup makes it easy to let players using the Steam Workshop know which game versions the mods work with. Modders can now also upload multiple versions of their projects to the Workshop, allowing players to choose which one they want to use. Steamworks now lets game developers check if the version of the game on a user's computer is compatible with the mod they've downloaded, and it can let the user know if there's a mismatch. The new API features even allow Steam to close the game when there is a mismatch between the mod and the game version, switch to the appropriate game version, install it, and restart.

The system will make it easier to find compatible versions of games and mods. Source: Valve.

Getting all these features up and running will take some effort from both game developers and mod creators, but it's totally worth it because this system could make life a lot easier for players who love mods.