Bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2? Crimson Desert challenges legends and promises scale that overwhelms

Crimson Desert takes no prisoners - the developers promise a world larger than in Red Dead Redemption 2 and twice the size of Skyrim, full of interactions and sky-high mysteries.
Pearl Abyss is stepping up to challenge the biggest legends in the open-world genre. The upcoming action RPG Crimson Desert will take us to the continent of Pywel, whose scale is said to be overwhelming. During yesterday's New Game Plus show, developers officially confirmed that the game map will be larger than the one known from Red Dead Redemption 2 and at least twice as large as that of Skyrim .
However, size isn't everything. The creators promise a world that is not just a passive model but an "extremely interactive" environment. The level of detail is expected to be surprising—even a trivial action like picking up a chicken will update our entry in the knowledge codex. As the mercenary Kliff, we will not only be able to fight and craft equipment but also find our own place, thanks to a house purchasing system.
An essential element of exploration will be the "Aerial Abyss"—a set of sky islands that play a key role in the story. Each of them will offer a different biome and unique environmental puzzles. Although the game will lack romance options, the adventure promises to be epic. The release is set for March 19, 2026, on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Author: Peter Doron
