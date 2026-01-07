Cyberpunk 2077 dev explains why extending Act 1 would kill the game. „We always planned it that way”

Cyberpunk 2077 recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. In the gaming world, five years feels like forever, but this game still manages to keep players hooked.

One of the elements that remains controversial is the Act 1 of the campaign. We see a short video showing how our character and Jackie became friends. Many players regret not being able to play through these scenes. However, the creators think it would be a mistake to drag out the part of the campaign that happens before the heist on the Arasaka building.

In a thread on BlueSky, Igor Sarzynski from CD Projekt RED explained that extending this stage wouldn't have been a good idea:

No, it wouldn't. It's like saying we should spend more time on Tatooine with farmer Luke before he got involved with all this Jedi stuff.

Sarzynski emphasizes that before the heist, the protagonist's motivation was quite vague. "Reaching the top" in Night City is a pretty vague goal, so after the expansion, it might not give players enough objectives to really drive the story forward. The developer also highlights that the scenes we see in this sequence are not cut content. The creators always planned it this way. From the beginning, they knew that this six-month period of V and Jackie's friendship would be shown in this manner.

Igor Sarzynski is aware, however, that a separate issue is the relationship between these two characters. Some players really got into the friendship because it was shown in depth, but for others, it just didn't click. The developer himself believes that they managed to achieve a good balance in this regard.

It's worth adding that before Christmas, Sarzynski also debunked the rumor that the elevator ride sections were meant to hide loading screens. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with a vast open world where you can seamlessly enter many buildings. The engine handles this without any problems, so using such tricks wasn't necessary.