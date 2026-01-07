Cyberpunk 2077 dev explains why extending Act 1 would kill the game. „We always planned it that way”

One of the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 says that CDPR always planned to show half a year of V and Jackie's friendship in the form of a short video.
Cyberpunk 2077 recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. In the gaming world, five years feels like forever, but this game still manages to keep players hooked.
One of the elements that remains controversial is the Act 1 of the campaign. We see a short video showing how our character and Jackie became friends. Many players regret not being able to play through these scenes. However, the creators think it would be a mistake to drag out the part of the campaign that happens before the heist on the Arasaka building.
In a thread on BlueSky, Igor Sarzynski from CD Projekt RED explained that extending this stage wouldn't have been a good idea:
No, it wouldn't. It's like saying we should spend more time on Tatooine with farmer Luke before he got involved with all this Jedi stuff.
Sarzynski emphasizes that before the heist, the protagonist's motivation was quite vague. "Reaching the top" in Night City is a pretty vague goal, so after the expansion, it might not give players enough objectives to really drive the story forward. The developer also highlights that the scenes we see in this sequence are not cut content. The creators always planned it this way. From the beginning, they knew that this six-month period of V and Jackie's friendship would be shown in this manner.
Igor Sarzynski is aware, however, that a separate issue is the relationship between these two characters. Some players really got into the friendship because it was shown in depth, but for others, it just didn't click. The developer himself believes that they managed to achieve a good balance in this regard.
It's worth adding that before Christmas, Sarzynski also debunked the rumor that the elevator ride sections were meant to hide loading screens. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with a vast open world where you can seamlessly enter many buildings. The engine handles this without any problems, so using such tricks wasn't necessary.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
It beat The Witcher 3 and The Last of Us 2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 broke into the GOTY podium of all time
How to start a car in My Winter Car (MWC). Step by step guide, from starting engine to driving
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily