Amazon Prime Gaming for January 2026 with 10 games. Civ 6 and a slasher inspired by Dark Messiah of Might and Magic in the offer

We already know what games Amazon has prepared for its subscribers for January 2026. Leading the list are such items as the sixth installment of the bestselling Civilization series, as well as a Polish slasher inspired by, among others, the cult Dark Messiah of Might & Magic.
Amazon kicked off 2026 by dropping a list of games lined up for January. They started with a bang, as the first place on this list is taken by Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, which is already available for collection. Moreover, there is room for a Polish slasher that may evoke associations with the cult classic Dark Messiah of Might & Magic.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
To get the title you picked, just link your Amazon account with the platform where it's waiting for you. Then, you must go to the Luna: Claim Games page, select the title you are interested in from the list, and follow the on-screen instructions.
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
James Bond doesn't have high requirements. We know what hardware you'll need to play 007 First Light in 1080p
Xbox Game Pass for the first half of January 2026 with 11 games. The list doesn't lack high-profile titles
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily