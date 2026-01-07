Amazon Prime Gaming for January 2026 with 10 games. Civ 6 and a slasher inspired by Dark Messiah of Might and Magic in the offer

Amazon kicked off 2026 by dropping a list of games lined up for January. They started with a bang, as the first place on this list is taken by Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, which is already available for collection. Moreover, there is room for a Polish slasher that may evoke associations with the cult classic Dark Messiah of Might & Magic.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

To get the title you picked, just link your Amazon account with the platform where it's waiting for you. Then, you must go to the Luna: Claim Games page, select the title you are interested in from the list, and follow the on-screen instructions.