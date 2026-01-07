James Bond doesn't have high requirements. We know what hardware you'll need to play 007 First Light in 1080p

IO Interactive has revealed the official hardware requirements for 007 First Light, and it looks like Her Majesty's agent won't need a NASA computer to deliver smooth Full HD gameplay.
There's still over four months to go until the new James Bond adventure launches (the release was recently pushed to May 27), but the creators of Hitman are already giving us a sneak peek at the technical side of things.
IO Interactive has revealed the official PC system requirements for 007 First Light and announced a close collaboration with Nvidia. Ulas Karademir, the studio's CTO, mentioned they're planning to use the latest tech, like DLSS 4, to make sure the game is responsive and looks amazing, just like this iconic brand deserves.
The good news is that the entry threshold is low. To enjoy gameplay at 30 frames per second in 1080p resolution, an old GeForce GTX 1660 is sufficient. If you're aiming for the usual 60 fps, be ready to spend more – the recommended setup now includes 32 GB of RAM. It's worth noting that the following data pertains to 1080p resolution. Requirements for 1440p and 4K will be revealed closer to the release.
0
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
Amazon Prime Gaming for January 2026 with 10 games. Civ 6 and a slasher inspired by Dark Messiah of Might and Magic in the offer
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily