James Bond doesn't have high requirements. We know what hardware you'll need to play 007 First Light in 1080p

There's still over four months to go until the new James Bond adventure launches (the release was recently pushed to May 27), but the creators of Hitman are already giving us a sneak peek at the technical side of things.

IO Interactive has revealed the official PC system requirements for 007 First Light and announced a close collaboration with Nvidia. Ulas Karademir, the studio's CTO, mentioned they're planning to use the latest tech, like DLSS 4, to make sure the game is responsive and looks amazing, just like this iconic brand deserves.

The good news is that the entry threshold is low. To enjoy gameplay at 30 frames per second in 1080p resolution, an old GeForce GTX 1660 is sufficient. If you're aiming for the usual 60 fps, be ready to spend more – the recommended setup now includes 32 GB of RAM. It's worth noting that the following data pertains to 1080p resolution. Requirements for 1440p and 4K will be revealed closer to the release.

007 First Light - Minimum PC system requirements (1080p / 30 fps)

System: Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 9500K / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 / AMD RX 5700 RAM: 16 GB VRAM: 8 GB Storage: 80 GB

007 First Light - Recommended PC system requirements (1080p / 60 fps)