It beat The Witcher 3 and The Last of Us 2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 broke into the GOTY podium of all time

The debut work of the Sandfall Interactive studio made history, surpassing The Last of Us Part 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and The Witcher 3 in terms of the number of Game of the Year titles won.
According to the folks over at the ResetEra forum, the jRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already snagged 334 Game of the Year awards. This is an absolute domination of the competition from 2025. Second on the list, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has 31, and Hollow Knight: Silksong has 19.
This result has propelled the game to second place in the all-time rankings. Expedition 33 has knocked Baldur’s Gate 3 off the podium and pushed The Witcher 3 to fifth place.
The only title still ahead of the hit from Sandfall Interactive is Elden Ring. The numbers might still change since the game is up for a bunch of BAFTA 2026 nominations. But there's a bit of a downside too – it missed out on the Indie Game Awards because of some drama over using AI in its development, and it didn't grab any Steam Awards either.
The unofficial ranking of games with the most GOTY awards in history (the result for Expedition 33 might slightly increase, as not all media have published their results):
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
