It beat The Witcher 3 and The Last of Us 2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 broke into the GOTY podium of all time

According to the folks over at the ResetEra forum, the jRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already snagged 334 Game of the Year awards. This is an absolute domination of the competition from 2025. Second on the list, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has 31, and Hollow Knight: Silksong has 19.

This result has propelled the game to second place in the all-time rankings. Expedition 33 has knocked Baldur’s Gate 3 off the podium and pushed The Witcher 3 to fifth place.

The only title still ahead of the hit from Sandfall Interactive is Elden Ring. The numbers might still change since the game is up for a bunch of BAFTA 2026 nominations. But there's a bit of a downside too – it missed out on the Indie Game Awards because of some drama over using AI in its development, and it didn't grab any Steam Awards either.

The unofficial ranking of games with the most GOTY awards in history (the result for Expedition 33 might slightly increase, as not all media have published their results):