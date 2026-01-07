Xbox Game Pass for the first half of January 2026 with 11 games. The list doesn't lack high-profile titles

We learned the list of games that Microsoft has prepared for the first half of January for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Christian Pieniazek

Xbox Game Pass for the first half of January 2026 with 11 games. The list doesn't lack high-profile titles, image source: Capcom / Microsoft.
Xbox Game Pass for the first half of January 2026 with 11 games. The list doesn't lack high-profile titles Source: Capcom / Microsoft.

Microsoft has released a list of titles prepared for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of January 2026. The lineup includes 11 titles, some of which were previously available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and are now available in the cheaper subscriptions from the Redmond giant. The list features high-profile games such as Resident Evil Village and Star Wars: Outlaws. Moreover, there is room for one premiere.

Xbox and PC Game Pass – game list for the first half of January 2025

  1. Brews & Bastards (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 6 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass;
  2. Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 6 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass;
  3. Atomfall (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 7 in Xbox Game Pass Premium (previously in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass);
  4. Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 7 in Xbox Game Pass Premium (previously in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass);
  5. ReMatch (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 7 in Xbox Game Pass Premium (previously in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass);
  6. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 7 in Xbox Game Pass Premium (previously in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass);
  7. Final Fantasy in Pixel Remaster version (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 8 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass;
  8. Star Wars: Outlaws (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 13 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass;
  9. My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 15 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass;
  10. Resident Evil Village (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 20 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass;
  11. MIO: Memories in Orbit (consoles, PC, cloud) – available from January 20 in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch day).

It's worth noting that the following titles will be leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on January 15:

  1. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn;
  2. Neon White;
  3. Road 96;
  4. The Ascent;
  5. The Grinch: Christmas Adventures: Merry and Mischievous Edition.
More:

Star Wars: Outlaws

August 30, 2024

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

Amazon Prime Gaming for January 2026 with 10 games. Civ 6 and a slasher inspired by Dark Messiah of Might and Magic in the offer

Next
Amazon Prime Gaming for January 2026 with 10 games. Civ 6 and a slasher inspired by Dark Messiah of Might and Magic in the offer

It beat The Witcher 3 and The Last of Us 2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 broke into the GOTY podium of all time

Previous
It beat The Witcher 3 and The Last of Us 2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 broke into the GOTY podium of all time

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam

Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam

Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map