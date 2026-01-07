Xbox Game Pass for the first half of January 2026 with 11 games. The list doesn't lack high-profile titles

We learned the list of games that Microsoft has prepared for the first half of January for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers.
Microsoft has released a list of titles prepared for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of January 2026. The lineup includes 11 titles, some of which were previously available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and are now available in the cheaper subscriptions from the Redmond giant. The list features high-profile games such as Resident Evil Village and Star Wars: Outlaws. Moreover, there is room for one premiere.
It's worth noting that the following titles will be leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on January 15:
Author: Christian Pieniazek
