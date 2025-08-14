Arkane developers urge Microsoft to cut ties with Israeli military in an open letter

Developers from Arkane Studios (known for Redfall, Deathloop), organized under the French video game union STJV, have issued a public demand for parent company Microsoft to stop supporting Israel during the war in Gaza. In an open letter, they point to a UN Special Committee’s report that the conflict shows “characteristics of genocide,” and warn that Microsoft’s role could harm both their reputations and their jobs.

Arkane devs demand Microsoft stop supporting Israeli Military

In an open letter posted online, the developers call for an end to all current and future contracts with the Israeli military. They also want an independent, transparent, and public audit of Microsoft’s technologies, services, contracts, and investments to make sure they comply with human rights laws. On top of that, they’re pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, protections for pro-Palestinian speech, and safeguards for employees who speak out.

Microsoft has a responsibility toward its employees, as we have one toward the company. As stated in the company’s commitment to human rights, and regularly used in the company talk points, “Microsoft is committed to protecting fundamental rights.” But so far, Microsoft has failed both its teams & its customers by being actively complicit of the invasion and war crimes happening in Gaza.

The letter lines up with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and the No Azure for Apartheid campaign, which criticizes Microsoft Azure and gaming services being used by Israeli forces. Developers cite reporting from the Associated Press alleging that Azure and AI tools have been used for surveillance and targeting in Gaza, claims Microsoft denies, though it admits it has limited visibility into how customers use its products.

They warn that staying tied to Israeli military operations could hurt Xbox’s reputation and even threaten Arkane jobs by damaging public trust. This is one of the first full-studio, union-led actions of its kind in the gaming industry. Reports also note the staggering toll of the conflict (nearly 60,000 deaths in Gaza by August 12, 2025) alongside earlier examples of employee protests and shareholder calls for stronger human rights oversight.