They do everything to reverse the negative trend. Monster Hunter: Wilds major update introduces changes that fans have been asking for, and also a new, bizarre bug

Today, a new update for Monster Hunter: Wilds has been released. It's marked as version 1.021 and brings a bunch of highly anticipated changes.

The patch improves the weapon balance. The patch also expands the endgame, which fans strongly requested. A new difficulty level has been added where, once you reach HR 100, more powerful 9-star monsters start appearing in missions. Finishing quests with these beasts will earn you talismans with randomly assigned abilities. These two elements were initially planned for September, where they were supposed to be part of the major Title Update 3, but the devs managed to complete them earlier. Of course, there were also bug fixes and gameplay improvements. The creators also prepared performance improvements.

Unfortunately, the patch also introduced a new bug - after the character loses consciousness, the game can freeze while returning to the camp. The devs promise a quick fix to this problem.

The planned September update, Title Update 3, is set to bring new types of monsters. Title Update 4, which will be released in winter, will offer the same, and it will also allow players to take part in more challenging hunts.

Monster Hunter: Wilds on PC still getting negative feedback

We'll see if version 1.021 improves the game performance, especially on PC, because it's currently not great. On Steam, only 50% of all reviews praise Monster Hunter: Wilds. The situation gets even worse when you look at the reviews from the last 30 days, where only 23% are positive.

The game was clearly released too early - especially on PC, as this version left the most to be desired in terms of technical issues. This is a huge problem, because PCs are currently the biggest platform for this series - half of the copies of Monster Hunter: Wilds were sold on it.

Capcom decided not to delay the release because they wanted to keep up their long-standing trend of significant revenue growth every fiscal year (the previous one ended on March 31, 2025). This was achieved, but the price for it turned out to be high.

In the first month, the title did exceptionally well, finding 10 million buyers. Then the sales dropped - from April 1st to June 31st, only 477,000 additional buyers purchased the game. This is not much more than what the significantly older Monster Hunter: Rise achieved in the mentioned quarter (389,000 copies). As a result, MH: Wilds was only the ninth best-selling game of Capcom during this period.

Monster Hunter: Wilds was released on February 28, 2025, simultaneously on PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.