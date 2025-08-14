Not just Resident Evil 9. Remakes of two acclaimed installments of the legendary survival horror series are reportedly in development

Resident Evil fans have something to be excited about - they've just received some fresh leaks from a well-known insider called Dusk Golem. According to his backstage information, which he is very sure of, the next remakes will be Code Veronica and Zero.

Apparently, these installments are supposed to be released in 2027 and 2028. However, Dusk Golem isn't able to say which refreshed game will be released first.

If the above news turns out to be true, Capcom's decision about the order of renewing the "Resident Evil" series might be a bit surprising. Let's not forget that in February 2026, Resident Evil: Requiem will launch, featuring Grace Ashcroft as the main character, who is the daughter of journalist Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil: Outbreak.

So instead of getting a remake of a game related to the upcoming entry, we're getting remastered titles from 2001 and 2002. For the sake of formality, let's add that Outbreak was released in 2004, which may somewhat explain the giant's decision. It was also received slightly worse than Code Veronica or Zero, which also seems to be a big factor.

Dusk Golem also added in another thread that the Japanese company was working on the third installment of the Resident Evil: Revelations subseries until 2022. The project got dropped because they prioritized the remake of RE 4 and the upcoming Resident Evil 9.

Since we're talking about the latest installment of the popular horror series, a fresh gameplay trailer will be presented at the gamescom Opening Night Live show (August 19th).