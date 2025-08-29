Baldur's Gate 3 lets you to take a nostalgic trip back in time, to the very roots of one of the most important RPG series in history

If you are fans of Baldur’s Gate 3, you have another reason to dive back into the hit RPG from Larian studio. One of the modders, known as 786r786, prepared an exceptional modification titled Return to Candlekeep, which takes players to the prologue and first location of the first Baldur’s Gate made by BioWare.

The mod offers not only recreated locations, but also a custom main menu, character creation screen, and camp. However, it's missing character voices, but the prepared story takes about 90 minutes, so it's a short but nostalgic adventure for classic fans.

The creator admits that the modification hasn't yet been tested in co-op mode, but according to him, "it should work just fine." It's worth keeping in mind that there are some imperfections - some buildings may look like they haven't loaded properly, and NPC helmets... can detach from their heads at a greater distance. Unfortunately, this bug cannot be fixed at the moment.

Despite these minor flaws, Return to Candlekeep is a great opportunity to revisit the story that in 1998 started one of the most famous RPG series in the history of the genre. Unfortunately, it's not certain if the mod will continue to be developed - the creator only mentioned that it "potentially" could happen.