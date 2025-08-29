All we know about Fairy Event in Grow a Garden. New GaG event is almost here

Grow a Garden is a popular game created on the Roblox platform, in which players are tasked with cultivating their garden. Of course, we all try to get the highest possible price for our products (which can be increased using mutations). Although the game has a simple goal, it often features various events, such as Cooking or Admin Abuse, which add variety to the gameplay. This will be no different in the near future, as the new Fairy Event is on the horizon. Here you will find all the information that has been revealed about it so far.

Everything we know about Fairy Event in Grow a Garden (GaG)

The event starts on August 30 and ends on September 6 (but most likely will be prolonged by a week). There will be new features. We can count on new seeds, pets, items, and even weather

Grow a Garden is known for its many interesting and enjoyable events. The ongoing one is called Beanstalk. It was inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tail. So, it involves bringing plants that will make the Beanstalk grow. Of course, there is also a giant at the top, but he is friendlier than his counterpart from the story. This event is almost over, though. No wonder there are so many questions about the next one, called Fairy.

The new event will appear in Grow a Garden this weekend, August 30, 2025, at 7:00 AM PDT, and will last for a week, until September 6, 2025, at 3:00 AM PDT (you can check out your local time here). However, even if the official website says so, it does not mean that this will be the end. It is common in GaG that after the first week, the event is extended and enriched with new features. Additionally, 1 hour before the beginning of Fairy Event, the next Admin Abuse will also take place (this time without Jandel).

According to official information provided by the developers on their Discord, Fairy Event update will include as always new seeds, pets, items, and even weather. What's more, new content/features will be added to the game. Unfortunately, the developers have not provided any further details about the novelties.

Unofficially, however, on the Grow a Garden wiki page, there is information about new items such as Fairy Themed Seeds and Plants, for instance, Aurora Vine Seed or Spectralis Seed. New Pets, such as Pixie or Glimmering Sprite are also there. Of course, it is worth noting that these items may not appear in the game. Nevertheless, the information provided by the Grow a Garden fandom has often proven to be accurate, which gives us hope that we will indeed see these things in the Fairy Event.