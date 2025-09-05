Bethesda may have revealed the name of Starfield's next DLC: Terran Armada

Today, the official Starfield social media account shared an anniversary post, since Starfield was released on September 6th, 2023, but there was a hidden message that could be hinting at the next expansion. Since its launch two years ago, Starfield has gotten a somewhat mixed reception. But there is still a strong fan base supporting it even now. Shattered Space, the first major update, was released about a year ago in September 2024, leaving fans eager for more.

Starfield’s next major DLC, Terran Armada, was just teased in an anniversary post

The second update is rumored to be called “Terran Armada,” which can barely be made out in the quick video shared on social media and initially spotted by Insider Gaming. Considering the last update was released around this time last year, it seems fitting that another one would be imminent. If the team at Bethesda took this long to produce this update, that could also mean it will be a similar size to Shattered Space, but ultimately, we will have to wait to learn more.

If you watch the video closely, you will see the “Happy Anniversary” message momentarily glitch out, revealing blocks of another title, which appears to be Terran Armada. The phrase “Terran” in science fiction often refers to people from Earth, so my best guess is that this DLC will have something to do with an armada of ships from Earth. But within the world of Starfield, Earth has long been abandoned. Could this serve as a prequel of sorts? Or is there some sort of hidden modern mystery related to Earth? Either way, chances are we will learn more soon.

Since the game has been available for two years and remains an Xbox console exclusive, this could be the moment where Microsoft pulls the trigger and releases Starfield on other consoles. This trend has continued to send previous exclusive games over to the rival console for the last few years, most recently including Gears of War: Reloaded. Normally, I would also just say PlayStation 5, but there is a non-zero chance it could come to the Switch 2 as well. Have you heard about how well games like Star Wars Outlaws are running on that new console? It’s certainly not impossible.

Fans were very supportive and a little curious in the replies. One player shared a screenshot that seems to claim that they spent over 71 real-world days playing Starfield. Even if you were not the biggest fan of this game, you have to admit that some people really do love it.