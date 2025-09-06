Today, in social media posts spotted by PC Gamer, Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster has addressed concerns fans have with their next upcoming DLC expansion. Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven was announced during gamescom’s Opening Night Live last month and continues the long-running legacy of the popular cult simulator roguelike indie game. Woolhaven isn’t expected to drop until early 2026, but from what the developer is saying, it sounds like it will be worth the wait.

Cult of the Lamb fans are concerned that the next DLC will be paid, rather than free

The number one concern that some fans seem to have for Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven is the price tag. For the most part, Cult of the Lamb DLC has been free. When Unholy Alliance, the co-op expansion that introduced the Goat, launched last year, it was a free update that allowed two players to manage their cult together. There have been several other free updates since Cult of the Lamb launched in 2022. But Massive Monster assures fans that this will be a much more substantial release than their usual fare.

In a TikTok spotted by PC Gamer, the Cult of the Lamb team explains why they might have flown “a little close to the sun here.” Apparently, the Woolhaven DLC is comparable in length and size to the original Cult of the Lamb game. But this is not that surprising, as the developers explain: “We tend to go all out, be it weddings, to raves, to three free massive free content free free free update free.” Ok, if you know Cult of the Lamb, you know that quote got a little weird, but that’s just how they roll.

Woolhaven will finally answer the question about what is up on that giant mountain that’s been looming in the background ever since Cult of the Lamb launched. According to the announcement trailer, it’s got something to do with a few evil factions who might have some necromantic powers. From the DLC’s Steam page, players will need to survive the harsh winter weather the mountain brings, take up ranching to provide wool that keeps you warm on cold nights, and explore Woolhaven, a long-forgotten spiritual home of lambkind.

In a previous video, the Cult of the Lamb team explained why this DLC will be paid. “Well, we released Cult of the Lamb three years ago, and since then, we’ve had three free major content updates. As much as we’d love to continue updating the game for free forever, it’s not realistic for us as a studio.” No matter how successful a studio is, it’s not easy to keep providing free content forever. Plus, the developers promise that “Woolhaven is so much more than any of these updates. It almost doubles the gameplay from the original release.” Adding about a potential price point: “We’re not going to put you into debt. It will be a really reasonable price.”

Cult of the Lamb continues to be one of the best indie games of the last few years, and with how well they have treated fans, I think the team has earned the right to charge for a massive DLC like this. Of course, we will have to wait to learn more about what fans can expect, as well as what the “reasonable price” ultimately turns out to be. With a planned release in early 2026, we may learn more about Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven soon.