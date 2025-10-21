Starfield fans' patience may soon be put to the ultimate test

Unofficial reports suggest that Starfield is still coming to PlayStation 5. However, Bethesda's game is unlikely to be released on Sony's console this year.

Starfield fans' patience may soon be put to the ultimate test, image source: Bethesda.
After Microsoft changed its publishing policy, the release of Starfield on PlayStation 5 seems to be a matter of time. However, it turns out that this wait will be quite long, as PS5 owners who were hoping to play Bethesda's space RPG this year will need to be patient.

Industry insider NateTheHate was asked on X about new info regarding the port of the game to Sony's console. In response, he stated:

Believe the announcement will be in 2026 unless plans change.

This is not the first time such a timeline for Starfield on PS5 has appeared in unofficial reports. On August 1st, rumors started swirling that Starfield might be coming to PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2026. The game's release would coincide with the launch of the second DLC (possibly named Terran Armada) and a major update.

As is often the case in such situations, PlayStation 5 owners who are already "packed" for a cosmic journey will need to be patient.

Author: Christian Pieniazek

