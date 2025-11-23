Black Mesa: Blue Shift - big update for a fan remake of Half-Life expansion pack with

Black Mesa: Blue Shift, a fan remake of the second add-on to the first Half-Life, has been heavily improved with a major update.
Fans of the Half-Life series are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the third installment, which seems increasingly likely, but at the same time many of the franchise’s more creative enthusiasts are developing a variety of mods for older entries. The latest example is the new update for the Black Mesa: Blue Shift project, a remake of Blue Shift (the standalone expansion for HL1) built on the Black Mesa engine.
There are quite a few changes. The most important include:
Half-Life: Blue Shift
Blue Shift was the second expansion for Half-Life. It allowed players to experience the Black Mesa incident from the perspective of a security guard named Barney Calhoun, who, with the help of Dr. Rosenberg, had to find a way to escape the facility.
Blue Shift was originally developed as part of a Half-Life port for the Dreamcast console. That version of the game was ultimately cancelled, but Gearbox finished the PC edition and released it as a standalone expansion.
All these improvements, impressive as they may be, are essentially just an appetizer.
This update aims to “clean up” the chapters completed so far and prepare the project for the next release, which will finally add the sixth chapter, Power Struggle. Its development is taking a long time because it is being significantly expanded compared to the 2001 original. The developers are not yet able to provide an exact release date for the next version, but they promise we won’t have to wait much longer.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
