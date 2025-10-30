Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

If you are here, it means you have met Brainteaser. He is a tricky villain but with our guide you will be able to solve his riddles.

Dispatch lets us dive into the world of superheroes and villains. We need to work hard to stay in it, though. Of course, there are some story driven decisions, like who to cut. However, discovering the plot goes hand in hand with investigations. Some of them, like which game is hiding the bomb are really tricky. Brainteaser is also one of them. Let’s learn how to answer his questions.

At some point of the Dispatch phase of the game you will be contacted by a Brainteaser. You will have two options to choose from:

  1. Humor the Brainteaser
  2. Find the Brainteaser

It is a good idea to humor the villain, as with good answers you will be able to catch the criminal without any real skill check.

Humor the Brainteaser

If you pick this option, you will be asked 3 questions.

  1. We will start with an easy one. What’s my favorite game?

Answer: The Wolves Inside Us.

  1. What about my favorite movie?

Answer: Standing Alive.

  1. Who was my greatest enemy of all time?

Answer: Mecha Man Prime.

Even if you make 1 mistake, you will face only an easy Intelligence test (1).

Find the Brainteaser

If you pick Find the Brainteaser, you will still have a chance to find the culprit. However, it goes with low injury risk and a possibility that you will not be able to pass the test. Of course, send someone with high intellect.

