Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Just like the Brainteaser’s puzzle, Nostalgically Yours, and Theatrically Yours, we’ve got another case that needs the correct answer. Comically Yours is a Dispatch job that’s easy to complete once you pick the right hero. Here’s how to solve it and who you should send on the job.

How to complete Comically Yours in Dispatch

While you can technically send any hero to take on Comically Yours in Dispatch, choosing the right one makes things a lot smoother. To get the best results (and save yourself some time), you’ll want to send:

Invisigal

She’ll unlock a special dialogue option that lets you instantly solve the case without any extra steps. But before you can trigger that option, you’ll have to answer a question: “Which Mecha Man contains the bomb.” The correct answer is:

Mecha Man Prime

Don’t worry too much if you happen to choose the wrong answer, it’s not a big deal. There’s no penalty or lasting consequence for making a mistake. You can just go back, give it another shot, and keep trying until you land on the correct one.

Source: Dispatch; Developer: AdHoc Studio

After selecting the correct answer, and if Invisigal isn’t the hero you sent for this case, you’ll need to choose between two different options, each leading to it’s a different skill test. However, if you did send Invisigal, you’ll unlock an extra bit of dialogue: “It can’t hit what it can’t see.”

Make sure to check out our other Dispatch guides. We cover who’s better to pick in Episode 3 (Coupe or Sonar), and in Episode 4 (Phenomaman or Waterboy).