Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where Winds Meet is not only about constant battles against enemies, but also about exploring of a richly detailed open world. You can discover this land either on horseback or simply on foot, giving you a chance to find many interesting places. Some locations hide interesting mini-games, while others are necessary to complete quests. This time, we will discuss two locations in the Mistveil Forest region, namely Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion. Here you will find out exactly where to find them.

Hollow Abode location in Where Winds Meet

Hollow Abode, Source: Where Winds Meet; Developer: Everstone Studio

Hollow Abode is located near the southwestern border of Mistveil Forest, east from Kaifeng City. When you open the map, you will see a white square with a black dot. That is where you need to go. In the distance, you will see wooden huts covered with purple flowers. To get inside, you must jump to the upper floor of one of the huts, where you will see an open passage. Be careful of the large number of enemies; it is best to use camouflage techniques and eliminate them quietly.

The most important item you will find there is the Mistveil Forest Cure: Hollow Vale. It is located on the lower floor, on a table.

Aureate Pavilion location in Where Winds Meet

Aureate Pavilion, Source: Where Winds Meet; Developer: Everstone Studio

Speaking of the Aureate Pavilion location, it is in the northeastern part of Mistveil Forest. It is an Outpost controlled by enemies. You can, of course, fight and kill all opponents first, but it is also possible to visit this location without bloodshed if you are a healer (recommended Healing Mastery is 1500). Be careful of the boss named Gansui, as he can cause a lot of trouble.

To find Mistveil Forest Cure: Aureate Pavilion, enter one of the houses located near the outpost chest. Inside, you will see a hearth and a mummified body. The cure is located next to the body.