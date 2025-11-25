Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

In Where Winds Meet, in the Mistveil Forest region, there are two important locations: Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion. If you don't know where to find them, you'll learn it here.
Where Winds Meet is not only about constant battles against enemies, but also about exploring of a richly detailed open world. You can discover this land either on horseback or simply on foot, giving you a chance to find many interesting places. Some locations hide interesting mini-games, while others are necessary to complete quests. This time, we will discuss two locations in the Mistveil Forest region, namely Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion. Here you will find out exactly where to find them.
Hollow Abode is located near the southwestern border of Mistveil Forest, east from Kaifeng City. When you open the map, you will see a white square with a black dot. That is where you need to go. In the distance, you will see wooden huts covered with purple flowers. To get inside, you must jump to the upper floor of one of the huts, where you will see an open passage. Be careful of the large number of enemies; it is best to use camouflage techniques and eliminate them quietly.
The most important item you will find there is the Mistveil Forest Cure: Hollow Vale. It is located on the lower floor, on a table.
Speaking of the Aureate Pavilion location, it is in the northeastern part of Mistveil Forest. It is an Outpost controlled by enemies. You can, of course, fight and kill all opponents first, but it is also possible to visit this location without bloodshed if you are a healer (recommended Healing Mastery is 1500). Be careful of the boss named Gansui, as he can cause a lot of trouble.
To find Mistveil Forest Cure: Aureate Pavilion, enter one of the houses located near the outpost chest. Inside, you will see a hearth and a mummified body. The cure is located next to the body.
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
