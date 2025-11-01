Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Sometimes Dispatch throws us some tough choices, like picking between Sonar and Coupe, or Waterboy and Phenomaman. And even though we’ve got to wait for the next episodes (chapters 5 and 6 are on the way), we still need to check out every possible outcome of our decisions. Other times, it’s all about solving riddles, like in Brainteaser’s puzzles or the Nostalgically Yours case. There’s also one called Theatrically Yours – here’s how to solve it and who you should send for this job.

How to solve “Which movie theater should we search first” in Dispatch

Even though you can technically send any hero to tackle Theatrically Yours in Dispatch, you should pick:

Punch Up

He’ll unlock an extra dialogue option that lets you automatically solve the case. However, before you can trigger that option, you’ll first need to answer a quick question: “Which movie Theater should we search first,” and it’s:

Standing Alive

But don’t stress too much if you pick the wrong one. There’s no penalty for making a mistake, you can simply try again until you get it right.

After picking the correct movie theater (and if you didn’t send Punch Up for this case), you’ll need to choose which skill test to complete:

Crawl through the vents – Mobility test (7). Activate the AC to freeze the bomb – Intellect test (7).

There’s also a special option, “Squeeze in there, destroy the bomb,” which only Punch Up can unlock. If he’s on the job, no skill test is needed.