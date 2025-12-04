A firm NO to artificial intelligence. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs don't hold back

The developers of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are against using "creative" AI in anything related to creativity in video games.

Guillaume Broche, producer François Meurisse, and composer Lorien Testard had the opportunity to answer questions from 3DJuegos during the Premios 3DJuegos Lenovo 2025 awards ceremony. Expedition 33 received four awards there, including both "Game of the Year" titles: one from the editors and one from the readers.

Some of the topics discussed during the conversation included the storyline, experiences of creating such a game with a relatively small team, and the current popularity of turn-based RPGs. Unfortunately for fans, the devs still refuse to comment on any of the endings of Expedition 33.

A firm "NO" to "creative" AI

However, at one point, a question unrelated to the game itself was raised: The role of artificial intelligence in video games. This, of course, refers not to the capabilities of computer opponents but to the use of "creative" artificial intelligence in game development.

This topic really stirs up a lot of emotions. On one hand, we have publishers who openly express interest in generative AI and have even started implementing it in the development process. On the other hand, there are plenty of people—especially developers and players—who are at best skeptical about "creative" AI, and at worst, totally against using it in any way. Less extreme opinions are also less common.

Broche made it clear: the studio doesn't want AI involved in anything creative and isn't interested in anything "made" by artificial intelligence:

I think we agree that when it comes to anything creative, our answer is essentially: "no." It's like taking away all the joy of creating a game. We love making games, we love creating. Creating is one of the most beautiful things people can do. So, when it comes to creation, our answer is a firm "no." Nothing in the game will come from AI, we state this clearly, it's a firm "no" for us. Beyond that, I don't have a formed opinion: science, responsibility, process, and so on. It doesn't matter to me as long as it works, but when it comes to creative things and things that must come from the heart, for us, it means a definite "no."

The director was backed up by Testard, who said he's not worried about AI because he can't see it replacing the kind of creative work that comes from the heart, or posing a threat to composers or even voice actors. This is an admirable optimism, although it seems that those directly involved may not share it.