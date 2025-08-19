Black Ops 7 trailer with Metallica shows all key aspects of the new Call of Duty installment. Release date confirmed

At the gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, we could learn more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, this year's installment of the most popular first-person shooter series.

The trailer focused on the gameplay, so we know, among other things, that the game will feature jetpacks and wall running, elements that have been absent in this series for a long time. Additionally, it was revealed that the campaign can be completed solo or in cooperation for up to four players. After the campaign, we will be able to play in a PvE mode called Endgame.

This year, Treyarch, the studio responsible for the game, faces an exceptionally difficult task. The last two installments of the series - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - did not fully meet the expectations placed in them. Moreover, this year the series will have to compete with Battlefield 6, which promises to be a very strong return of this franchise, especially after the warmly received open beta. Thus, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 simply has to deliver.

The game will be released simultaneously on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. According to previous leaks, the release is scheduled for November 14th of this year. The game will be available day one on Game Pass subscription. There are also plans to release it on Nintendo Switch 2, but this will happen at a later date.