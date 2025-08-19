Dark, first-person soulslike game set in the Napoleonic era. Valor Mortis is a new game from the creators of Ghostrunner
At a show preceding the main conference opening gamescom, Valor Mortis, a new action game from Polish studio One More Level, creators of the Ghostrunner series, was revealed.
The gamescom opening night live 2025 event brought the announcement of the game Valor Mortis, a soulslike, which is being developed by One More Level studio, creators of the Ghostrunner series.
- The game is heading to PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.
- The game is scheduled for next year.
- The game will be published by Lyrical Games, a newly established, independent brand built by veterans from companies such as Private Division, Humble Games, and Devolver Digital.
The game will transport us to an alternative version of the 19th century, in which Europe is ruled by Napoleon Bonaparte. The main character has enlisted in the French army. During the march of the French emperor to the east, an unexplained phenomenon stops the Grand Army. Players, apart from the horror of war, will also have to face supernatural forces.
Unlike most soulslikes, which are done in TPP, Valor Mortis will be played in FPP. In the game, we will fight using both melee and ranged weapons, as well as the hero's superhuman abilities. These powers will also be used for exploration.
The CEO of One More Level, Szymon Bryla, comments on the project as follows:
When creating Valor Mortis, we wanted to try something new and original - something darker, that would simultaneously challenge the players. After Ghostrunner, we knew that we had the basics to create an FPP game, but in a different - heavier way than before. At the same time, we want to maintain what we feel best at - creating demanding games for hardcore gamers in an engaging and elaborate setting, but also show that since the previous projects, the studio has been consistently developing.
This is a very personal project for us, for which we invited developers we appreciate - such as Arkadiusz Reikowski, who, in collaboration with our composer, Oskar Bala, created the soundtrack. I am even more pleased that we have the support of Lyrical Games - a team that believed in the project from the very beginning, even when it was internally functioning as Project Cyber Slash. We are developing our own world, our own IP, in the company of fantastic people and we couldn't wait to finally show what we've been working on lately.
- Gamescom ONL ad prices are out, and as expected, they’ve hit a new high. Compared to last year, they’re up by over 20%
- Black Ops 7 trailer with Metallica shows all key aspects of the new Call of Duty installment. Release date confirmed
- A new chapter for the iconic RTS series. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is a real return to its roots