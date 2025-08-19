Dark, first-person soulslike game set in the Napoleonic era. Valor Mortis is a new game from the creators of Ghostrunner

The gamescom opening night live 2025 event brought the announcement of the game Valor Mortis, a soulslike, which is being developed by One More Level studio, creators of the Ghostrunner series.

The game is heading to PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The game is scheduled for next year. The game will be published by Lyrical Games, a newly established, independent brand built by veterans from companies such as Private Division, Humble Games, and Devolver Digital.

The game will transport us to an alternative version of the 19th century, in which Europe is ruled by Napoleon Bonaparte. The main character has enlisted in the French army. During the march of the French emperor to the east, an unexplained phenomenon stops the Grand Army. Players, apart from the horror of war, will also have to face supernatural forces.

Unlike most soulslikes, which are done in TPP, Valor Mortis will be played in FPP. In the game, we will fight using both melee and ranged weapons, as well as the hero's superhuman abilities. These powers will also be used for exploration.

The CEO of One More Level, Szymon Bryla, comments on the project as follows: