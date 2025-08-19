A new chapter for the iconic RTS series. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is a real return to its roots

The gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 show brought a big surprise for RTS fans. At this event, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV was announced, which is a continuation of the real-time strategy series set in the grimdark universe of Games Workshop.

The game is heading exclusively to PC.

It will be released next year. There will be four playable factions to choose from - Space Marines, Orcs, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus, making their debut in the Dawn of War series. The campaign will offer over seventy missions. The well-known last stand mode from DoW2 and PvP skirmishes will also be available.

The game's announcement wasn't the only surprise. The game is not developed by Relic Entertainment, the developers behind the previous three installments. Instead, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV is developed by King Art Games. Choosing this studio seems sensible - after all, they developed the warmly received Iron Harvest, which was heavily inspired by Relic's games.

The first two parts of the series were huge successes, but Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, released eight years ago, turned out to be such a big failure that the game's development was abandoned less than a year after its premiere. That's why it seemed that there was no chance for this series to return. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition, released two weeks ago, has shown that despite everything, this franchise still has many fans. That's why the announcement of the fourth game is exciting, even if the change of developer may cause slight concerns.