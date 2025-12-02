Hacker stole his WoW account. When the player got it back, he couldn't believe his luck

A hacked account is one of the most terrifying visions for any MMORPG player. When you enter your login info and nothing happens, it can really get your heart racing. The actions of hackers usually hurt an account, but as it turns out, they can also have unexpected positive effects.

Account funded by a hacker

One of the World of Warcraft players, known as Number1Destrojones, recently shared his unusual story on Reddit. During the release of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, his account was hacked. After proving to Blizzard that he was the real owner, he got his account back – and found it in a totally different state than he expected.

Blizzard gives me the account back and I log in expecting a mess… And oh man! It was a weird mess. A Death Knight on a random realm (a realm I barely played on which was Tichondrius) was suddenly leveled to around 62. Full mining leveled up. All bags and the bank were packed with stacks and stacks of ore. Literally a gold-farmer starter kit.

The player found a pretty big surprise left by a hacker. He didn't think for long – he quickly sold the items for cash, and with the gold he earned, he bought everything he could to upgrade his character. As a result, Dark Knight became his main character, which he later played for many years.

The funniest part? I ended up maining the hacked Death Knight. I never planned to play DK, but after logging into it and seeing the head start they gave me… I just stuck with it. Played it for years. Still one of my favorite characters I’ve ever had.

Blizzard's watchful eye quickly noticed that the player suddenly started spending a suspiciously large amount of gold. The next day, the company reached out to him and let him know that it was obtained illegally. As a result, the amount of gold in the account was restored to its state before the hack. Fortunately, he was allowed to keep everything he had managed to buy up to that point.

As you can see, even account hacks can have happy endings. Many players commenting on the post admitted that they had also experienced similar situations, so they are not that uncommon. Nevertheless, it's better for our accounts to always remain intact—most hackers prefer to steal rather than give.