Housing in WoW: Midnight seems to have a hidden purpose. New trailer may reveal what players will be able to do

There is a chance that two players will get married in World of Warcraft: Midnight. After all, a new trailer for the upcoming expansion showed such a scene.
The beta tests for the upcoming World of Warcraft: Midnight have been going on since November, so the developers have had some time to see how a few of the expansion's features are working. However, Blizzard hasn't let players check out the main feature of the expansion, housing, until now.
Thanks to this option, players can decorate the interior of a house according to their preferences. The latest trailer (below) reveals another interesting detail that will likely also be in the beta and may delight gaming couples – namely, the wedding ceremony.
At 0:51 in the material above, we see the wedding of two characters and a crowd of guests on the beach. As is fitting for such an event, the lovers exchange rings. In the last DLC, The War Within, they introduced something called the Ring of Binding. It lets two fans share combat bonuses with each other. However, there was no official event accompanying it.
The wedding mechanic was present, for example, in Final Fantasy XIV. To enter such a formal union in the game, we must apply through the Ceremony of the Eternal Bonding website.
If you want to test the early version of housing, you need to purchase the game in the Epic edition, which costs $89.99. World of Warcraft: Midnight will be released on March 2, 2026.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
