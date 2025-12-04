Housing in WoW: Midnight seems to have a hidden purpose. New trailer may reveal what players will be able to do

The beta tests for the upcoming World of Warcraft: Midnight have been going on since November, so the developers have had some time to see how a few of the expansion's features are working. However, Blizzard hasn't let players check out the main feature of the expansion, housing, until now.

Thanks to this option, players can decorate the interior of a house according to their preferences. The latest trailer (below) reveals another interesting detail that will likely also be in the beta and may delight gaming couples – namely, the wedding ceremony.

At 0:51 in the material above, we see the wedding of two characters and a crowd of guests on the beach. As is fitting for such an event, the lovers exchange rings. In the last DLC, The War Within, they introduced something called the Ring of Binding. It lets two fans share combat bonuses with each other. However, there was no official event accompanying it.

The wedding mechanic was present, for example, in Final Fantasy XIV. To enter such a formal union in the game, we must apply through the Ceremony of the Eternal Bonding website.

If you want to test the early version of housing, you need to purchase the game in the Epic edition, which costs $89.99. World of Warcraft: Midnight will be released on March 2, 2026.