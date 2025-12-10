For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened

Update 11.2.7 for World of Warcraft will finally become complete - the Adventurer's Guild and one-on-one fights will return to the iconic MMO.
Starting December 3rd, fans of World of Warcraft can enjoy the 11.2.7 update, although it remained incomplete throughout the week. Fortunately, today the developers will release its final component, bringing back the Brawler's Guild. The new version of challenges from years ago is a treat for those who love testing themselves in solo battles.
World of Warcraft is a popular MMO title that was released on PC on November 23, 2004. Over the past 20 years, the game has had tons of expansions, and on March 2, 2026, the release of the next one, titled Midnight, is scheduled.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
Latest installment of the iconic series on Xbox Game Pass. It's one of the four key brands of Warner Bros. Games
Launch was yesterday, and today there are 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam and PS Store. New game is a success of one dev
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer