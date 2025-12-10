For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened

Update 11.2.7 for World of Warcraft will finally become complete - the Adventurer's Guild and one-on-one fights will return to the iconic MMO.

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened, image source: Blizzard Entertainment.
For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

Starting December 3rd, fans of World of Warcraft can enjoy the 11.2.7 update, although it remained incomplete throughout the week. Fortunately, today the developers will release its final component, bringing back the Brawler's Guild. The new version of challenges from years ago is a treat for those who love testing themselves in solo battles.

For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened - picture #1

Blizzard Entertainment

  1. The Brawler's Guild encounters first appeared with the 5.1 update in the Mists of Pandaria expansion and required an invitation. However, they've always been a temporary part of the game – the last time fans got to enjoy solo battles was with the Battle for Azeroth expansion back in 2018.
  2. The new edition of the Brawler's Guild once again allows players to face a series of increasingly powerful opponents or watch others' struggles. The challenges take place in Orgrimmar (Brawl’gar Arena) for the Horde and in Stormwind (Bizmo’s Brawlpub) for players on the Alliance side. The ring will host both rivals well-known to WoW veterans and new opponents.
  3. The devs also mentioned they are making improvements compared to the last edition of the Adventurers' Guild, like changing up the boss rotation and adding new achievements. Rewards include home decorations and mounts (among the latter is a rival, a colorful version of the crocodile Bruce).
For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened - picture #2

Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft is a popular MMO title that was released on PC on November 23, 2004. Over the past 20 years, the game has had tons of expansions, and on March 2, 2026, the release of the next one, titled Midnight, is scheduled.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

World of Warcraft

November 23, 2004

PC
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski

At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.

Latest installment of the iconic series on Xbox Game Pass. It's one of the four key brands of Warner Bros. Games

Next
Latest installment of the iconic series on Xbox Game Pass. It's one of the four key brands of Warner Bros. Games

Launch was yesterday, and today there are 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam and PS Store. New game is a success of one dev

Previous
Launch was yesterday, and today there are 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam and PS Store. New game is a success of one dev

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam

Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer

Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map