For years, one of the best single-player areas in WoW was closed. Today its gates will be opened

Starting December 3rd, fans of World of Warcraft can enjoy the 11.2.7 update, although it remained incomplete throughout the week. Fortunately, today the developers will release its final component, bringing back the Brawler's Guild. The new version of challenges from years ago is a treat for those who love testing themselves in solo battles.

Blizzard Entertainment

The Brawler's Guild encounters first appeared with the 5.1 update in the Mists of Pandaria expansion and required an invitation. However, they've always been a temporary part of the game – the last time fans got to enjoy solo battles was with the Battle for Azeroth expansion back in 2018. The new edition of the Brawler's Guild once again allows players to face a series of increasingly powerful opponents or watch others' struggles. The challenges take place in Orgrimmar (Brawl’gar Arena) for the Horde and in Stormwind (Bizmo’s Brawlpub) for players on the Alliance side. The ring will host both rivals well-known to WoW veterans and new opponents. The devs also mentioned they are making improvements compared to the last edition of the Adventurers' Guild, like changing up the boss rotation and adding new achievements. Rewards include home decorations and mounts (among the latter is a rival, a colorful version of the crocodile Bruce).

World of Warcraft is a popular MMO title that was released on PC on November 23, 2004. Over the past 20 years, the game has had tons of expansions, and on March 2, 2026, the release of the next one, titled Midnight, is scheduled.