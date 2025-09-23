How to get Quintain in Borderlands 4. This legendary enhancement is quite elusive

Borderlands 4 is a looter shooter through and through. It is known for the large number of items to collect. Of course, those we want to get the most are legendaries. They are powerful (maybe not all of them), however, often hard to get. Of course, many of them can be successfully farmed by killing bosses like Sidney Pointy Legs and Genone. It is still difficult to get them, but there is hope. However, some items are more elusive, one of them is Quintain, a legendary enhancement. How to get it?

How to get Quintain in Borderlands 4

Many people are looking for Quintain to complete their builds, hoping that there is a way to farm it constantly. However, we have some bad news for you. It seems that Quintain is a world drop. What does it mean? It can drop everywhere. You can find it in a container or after you kill an enemy. There is no way to tell for sure when or how you can get it, as it is completely random. However, there is a way to increase, at least slightly your chance, the loot tends to be better on higher difficulty level. So, you should try switching to it, and keeping it through your search. It should speed up the process.

Of course, alternatively, you can simply stop searching for it and focus on something more predictable, like weapons or class modes. Having Plasma Coil, Skeptic or Dancer will definitely improve your overall situation. On the other hand, you can play as you always do because no matter what you do, as long as you play Borderlands 4, you are farming Quintain, and you are closer to it. You can always ask your friends to help you. If no one is eager to join you, try your luck on the official Borderlands 4 Discord. Good luck.