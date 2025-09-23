How to get to the Ironwall Resolve in Borderlands 4. Another Order Bunker awaits, packed with loot and legendary weapons inside

After years of waiting (and a slight delay) Borderlands 4 is finally here. We’ve already covered plenty of guides, like how to get Truck, sources of Plasma Coil, and the Tipping Point Bunker. So now, let’s dive into how to unlock the Ironwall Resolve Bunker, located in Terminus District, solve all its puzzles, and take down the boss.

Ironwall Resolve location.Source: Borderlands 4; Developer: Gearbox Software

How to unlock Irowall Resolve Bunker in Borderlands 4

The entrance to the Ironwall Resolve Order Bunker in Borderlands 4 is blocked by an armored door, so here’s what you need to do to get inside:

Finish the Means of Ascent main mission. Head over to Lakeside Properties and talk to Beth to start the One Gassy Issue side mission. Complete One Gassy Issue to unlock access to corrosive canisters around the city. You’ll find a canister near the bunker entrance. Look for it on a pile of trash next to the building with the neon “Club” sign.

Source: Borderlands 4; Developer: Gearbox Software

Grab the canister and hurry over to the Ironwall Resolve Bunker’s door, you’ve got roughly 15 seconds before it blows up in your hands. Toss it onto the door and step inside the bunker.

How to complete the Ironwall Resolve Bunker in Borderlands 4

Once you’re inside the Ironwall Resolve Order Bunker, here’s what to do:

Head straight and shoot the yellow powered core on the left to take down the barrier. Turn right, then at the end of the corridor turn left. Keep going until you reach a red room with a ladder. Turn around and shoot another yellow powered core, then return to the corridor you came from. Move into the newly unlocked area and make your way to a small upper room to reach the last yellow powered core.

Source: Borderlands 4; Developer: Gearbox Software

Head back to the corridor and make your way to the main area – the boss, Directive-O is waiting for you there. Start by taking down Directive-O’s shield, which will break after absorbing some damage. Once it’s down, you can start chipping away at its health. Aim for the head, its weak spot. Don’t forget to deal with the other enemies too, they make the fight much easier when cleared out.

Defeating Directive-O gives you a chance to get one of these legendary Assault Rifles: Bonnie and Clyde, Rowan’s Charge, or Whiskey Foxtrot.