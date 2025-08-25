Can't complete Player Group 23 challenge in EA FC 25? Let's see what is hidden behind this condition

EA Sports FC 25, a successor to the FIFA franchise, had a difficult start. At the beginning players complained about many technical issues like crashes, among other things. A year after its release, one would assume that the game would be polished. However, you never know when a glitch can appear, so even now we can count on the fact that some problems may happen. One of the newest additions to the bugs roster is “*Player Group 23.” So, what does this mean?

“Player Group 23” condition in EA FC 25

You can complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in EA FC 25. This activity is about building a team that meets specific requirements to earn some in-game awards like packs with players. However, not all conditions show properly right now. In some cases, the enigmatic message “*Player_Group_23” appears.

This is clearly a buggy prompt. So, players are wondering what this means. As it turns out, the answer is very simple – you must include Team of the Week (TOTW) or a Team of the Season (TOTS) in your starting team.

How to get TOTW and TOTS in EA FC 25?

At this point you know that you need TOTW or TOTS to complete SBCs with “*Player_Group_23” condition. Now let’s find out how to get these players. Of course, you can find them simply by opening packs. However, you can also complete specific SBCs to increase your chances.

Team of the Week (TOTW)

Team of the Week cards are those with black background. You can get them by completing Squad Building Challenges like:

84+ TOTW Upgrade that requires a team with rating of min. 83. You can repeat this SBC as many times as you want 81+ Tradeable TOTW Upgrade requires gathering a team with overall rating of min. 85. You can repeat this challenge every 5 days.

Team of the Season (TOTS)

Team of the Season cards are blue-diamond with the best players in the season. You can get them in 1 of 3 TOTS Player Pick SBC. This challenge requires team with overall rating of min. 85. You can repeat this as many times as you want.