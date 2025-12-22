New on Steam. A free action RPG with unpopular mechanics removed, and an MMO inspired by Tibia

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This episode's a bit different than usual—it's covering two weeks instead of one.

In the next two weeks, there just aren't enough noteworthy games to justify writing two separate articles about them. If necessary, if any additional release dates appear (primarily concerning the Early Access launch of My Winter Car), this list will be updated.

Release of the week: Duet Night Abyss (December 23, 2025)

Duet Night Abyss is a free-to-play action RPG designed in an anime style. The game is all about a rich storyline that you'll explore through the eyes of two characters, either solo or in co-op mode.

Out of all the releases set for the next two weeks, Duet Night Abyss is the one most people are keeping an eye on over on Steam. Interestingly, after hearing feedback from players during testing, the devs decided to ditch the controversial but popular gacha mechanics that revolved around collecting rare characters and weapons.

The most important releases on Steam: December 22, 2025 - January 5, 2026

December 22nd

Wreckborn

Wreckborn is a space simulator where we find ourselves in a randomly generated cosmic space, facing off against fleets of pirates. Winning isn't just about fighting; you'll also need to build up your base and manage your resources. The game was developed by Polish developer Krystian Dobaczewski.

December 23rd

International Basketball Manager 26

International Basketball Manager 26 is a sports management game where we will lead a basketball team. It is a highly niche title with minimalist graphics. However, the series enjoys a good reputation – the previous installment, released three years ago, has 85% positive reviews on Steam.

Photo source: UPLAY Basketball.

Quarantine Zombies

Quarantine Zombies is an FPS game where we will defend a control point in a city full of zombies. Besides clearing out zombies, we'll also need to check survivors for infections, upgrade our car, and look for our brother.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Taxi Chaos 2

Meanwhile, Taxi Chaos 2 is an arcade game inspired by the Crazy Taxi series. We will play as a human taxi driver trying to survive in a city where all other taxis are controlled by AI.

December 24th

Pritto Prisoner

Pritto Prisoner is a comedic action-adventure game based on an asymmetric multiplayer mode. One team is helping animals escape from prison, while the other is sending robots to catch them.

The game has a demo on Steam.

December 26th

The Watching Woods: The Louse

On the other hand, The Watching Woods: The Louse is a narrative FPP adventure game with a horror atmosphere. In the game, we will play as a twelve-year-old boy exploring an insect-infested village in Eastern Europe, trying to uncover its terrifying secrets.

December 27th

Ethernia

Ethernia is a 2D MMORPG game that's free-to-play, where you can dive into both PvP and PvE modes. The title will offer a combat system inspired by Tibia, featuring real-time battles where the success of our actions is sometimes determined by dice rolls.

December 29th

Carnival Massacre

Carnival Massacre is a retro-styled survival horror game inspired by the early installments of the Silent Hill and Resident Evil series. In the game, you'll find yourself in a cursed amusement park where you'll face off against zombies, creepy clowns, and giant bugs.

The game has a demo on Steam.

