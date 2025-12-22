Finished script for Bad Company 3 is waiting for a better moment. Lead designer of the second installment points to the only person who can change that

Battlefield: Bad Company 3 isn't really on the horizon right now, but even though the lead designer of the second game isn't too optimistic, he hasn't completely ruled out bringing back this iconic series.

Developers from the EA DICE team have already revealed their plans for 2026 regarding Battlefield 6. Even with the studio's recent slip-ups, some fans of the series are hoping for more than just new content. For example, the return of the forgotten sub-series. However, even one of the original creators doubts that these player dreams will come true in the near future.

Slim chances for the return of Battlefield: Bad Company?

David Goldfarb also mentioned the future of Battlefield, albeit only in the form of not very optimistic speculations. The creator no longer works at EA DICE, so he can only guess what Electronic Arts plans in the context of Battlefield.

Nevertheless, the lead designer of Bad Company 2 made it clear in an interview with PC Gamer: in his opinion, the chances of the beloved Battlefield: Bad Company sub-series returning are very slim.

First off, the original creators have scattered all over the world and joined different studios. Goldfarb founded the team The Outsiders (Metal: Hellsinger; the studio was closed in early October), and some of his colleagues from DICE joined the studio Embark, which released the very successful ARC Riders. Therefore, there is little hope that the original "crew" will come together to create a new Bad Company.

Sure, even without the original creators, EA could totally greenlight a new installment... but honestly, a new Bad Company game probably wouldn't sell as well as the main series.

It's no secret that although the first game intrigued players, its sales were average for such a brand (according to available data, 2.6 million copies reached players). The sequel did much better in the long run, but let's face it: 2.3 million copies in a month is less than 5 million copies in the first week. A year later, Battlefield 3 came out and totally outdid the final results of BC2.

In a nutshell, the new Bad Company would probably reach a smaller audience, partly because of its unique humor, which not everyone might like, according to Goldfarb.

If they decide to do it, deep down, they are choosing to make a game that will have a smaller audience, simply because humor is subjective. Bad Company 1 did not sell well. Bad Company 2 sold really well, but not as well as Battlefield 3.

Nevertheless, Goldfarb does not rule out the possibility that Vince Campella (who took over Battlefield ) will take such a risk as he is supposed to be a big fan of Bad Company. After the success of Battlefield 6 (which definitely helped the studio regain some trust from players and probably the publisher too, after the issues with previous games), EA might give the team a bit more freedom and maybe even let them go ahead with the already prepared script for Bad Company 3. As long as the developer makes sure BF6 stays a hit and doesn't turn off the fans.