The legendary CRPG Planescape Torment returns in an unofficial DLC. In Blizzard in Baator, we’ll dive into the Nameless One’s untold stories from his past

It’s been almost 26 years since Planescape: Torment came out, and I can still picture that box art with the Nameless One burned into my brain. Planescape: Torment wasn’t just another 90s CRPG like Baldur’s Gate or Fallout. In this game combat was rather secondary, while dialogue, philosophy, and narrative were at the core. Instead of a traditional “save the world” plot, the focus was “What can change the nature of man?” And if you’re as big a fan as I am and still miss what made Torment so special, here’s some exciting news: there’s an unofficial DLC in the works, Blizzard in Baator, featuring a brand-new storyline that takes us to an entirely new district in Sigil.

Blizzard in Baator brings new adventures

We’re not just getting a new area in Sigil, we’re also venturing deep into the Nine Hells. More specifically, the 8th layer: the Frozen Wastes of Cania. In a recent interview with Grimuar, the Polish team behind Blizzard in Baator (Szef, FallDamage312, and Wrathu) shared some details about what’s coming.

Source: Blizzard in Baator

The story picks up with the Nameless One digging into secrets from his past – clues about his true identity, that lead to a dangerous rescue mission. He becomes entangled in a perpetual “cold war” between the Lords of the Nine. This is the first unofficial mod of this scale for Planescape: Torment, and after nearly two years of development, Act I is set to release in late 2025 as a demo, with full English and Polish support from day one.

Did you know that Planescape: Torment was originated from three different projects? Last year, the founder of Black Isle Studios shared how the game got its start.

The first act features over 20 new locations and more than 100 characters. What’s interesting is while the story is original, some lost items, graphics, or audio files that have already been in the game are reused creatively in this mod.

As we can see in the trailer, the team has put real effort into cinematic scenes to boost the storytelling. One of the creators said:

The number of cinematics is increasing week by week. Planescape: Torment had far more of these than Baldur’s Gate or Icewind Dale. We felt we needed to create a sufficient number of them, even though it made the development process harder and longer. The DLC wouldn’t feel complete without these elements.

The team is keeping details about the plot and characters under wraps, but it’s likely we’ll see some familiar faces from Planescape, and maybe even a few from the Forgotten Realms. The mod sticks closely to Planescape and D&D canon, mainly following 2nd edition, but with some nods to later editions as well. Since Cania had very little content in 2nd edition, the team expanded it and added deities from real-world mythologies to enrich parts TSR barely touched.

Related:Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition has launched

We’ll probably have to wait until Blizzard in Baator is fully finished, since the team is tiny and working with zero budget. They’re thinking about starting a Patreon and are also hoping to get some extra help from other modders who want to pitch in.