Can't find portal in Megabonk? You're definitely not alone but there is a clue that can help you

Megabonk, though it looks like an inconspicuous game, has captured the hearts of players. The title involves fighting waves of enemies and completing difficult challenges, while growing in strength. Of course, your ultimate gal should be to defeat the boss. The problem is that to do this, you need to find a portal, and let's be honest, it's very difficult. Fortunately, we know ways to locate it a little bit easier. Read our guide so you don't have to search for it on your own.

How to find boss portal in Megabonk?

While exploring the large arena and defeating waves of enemies, Megabonk players may also encounter portals. These are used to summon a powerful boss. Defeating it is obviously not the easiest task, mainly because you first have to find it. And that is quite difficult to do.

Fortunately, we have a few tips to help you locate the portal. First, look for red glowing particles. Unfortunately, on some maps, such as Desert, this may not be very visible, but it is the main indicator that will help you locate the portal. Pay attention to the wind with those red particles and the direction it is blowing. It should also guide you to the boss.

If you want more guides or news like this, we recommend joining our Google News community. This way you can stay updated on the most recent articles that we publish.

You can also find the portal by simply exploring the map yourself. The arena is shaped like a large square, so it's a good idea to stick to the edges of the map and then narrow down the area.

Related:Megabonk on Switch, Xbox, PS5 or PS4? Console release is possible

It is worth noting that the boss portal will always appear on the map, so if you haven't found it yet, it must be somewhere in the arena. Also, remember not to wait to search for the portal. Once the Final Swarm appears, it will be nearly impossible to locate it, mainly due to the excessive number of enemies that will attack you. We hope that with our advice, finding the portal will become much easier. Perhaps soon, as part of a new update to Megabonk, those red particles will be more visible.