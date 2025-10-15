Tips on how to get Chaos Tome in Megabonk. Charging all the Shrines is a tricky task

Megabonk is the most recent hit that surprised not only Vedinad, the solo dev behind this title, but also giants of the industry like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Palworld publishers. Without a doubt, Megabonk gained its popularity thanks to it’s easy to learn basics, but if you want to attain all that this game has to offer, it becomes a lot fiercer. You definitely know what it’s all about if you’ve tried finishing AFK Gaming challenge, obtaining Kevin achievement for gathering 3 Leeching Crystals, or even finding a boss portal. Now, you might wonder how to unlock Chaos Tome. You are in luck, because here you will find some tips on how to charge all the Shrines, which eventually grants the desired book.

Chaos Tome in Megabonk. How to charge all the Shrines?

The core of Megabonk, and all similar games, is its randomness when it comes to builds. You cannot reliably create a kill-em-all setup, and you’ll have to work with all you’re given at the current run. However, you can expand your options thanks to completing challenges and unlocking new items and Tomes. It is not an easy task, especially when it comes to Chaos Tome. This item has the effect of boosting a random stat for each level it gets, which at times can get ridiculously powerful. To be able to get it, though, you will have to charge all the Shrines, which is all but simple.

The task itself can already sound daunting – “Charge all Charge Shrine on a Tier 3 run across all 3 stages without leaving the charge zone”. However, we have to consider that there are 15 Shrines on each Tier (though some players report that they have only encountered 12) and charging them all, including on Tier 3 run, is not an easy feat. In total, that’s 45 Shrines to power up. So, how do you do it?

Try completing the challenge on Forest map. It has fewer problematic enemies and bosses than Desert. Get comfortable with it and make sure that you can clear it reliably with Tier 3 enabled. Do not attempt to charge the shrine when swarm is about to attack. Keep your eyes peeled to spawn timer. Avoid entering the shrine zone when bosses are nearby. Minimize the risk of difficult encounters when charging. Pay attention to your minimap to fish out every shrine possible. Stay as close to the center of the shrine as possible. Keep in mind that even slight clipping out of the zone will nullify your attempt to unlock the Tome. By any means, do not take Beacon item! While it can be tempting to get it due to healing aura that it offers, it adds 2 more shrines per floor, increasing the risk of failure. Just banish it, if you can.

Beacon item in Megabonk. It should be avoided at all costs if you are gunning for Chaos Tome challenge. Source:Megabonk, Developer: Vedinad

Apart from those general tips, you can also use either of two recommended characters:

Ninja – Not only does ninja has an amazing passive ability of Shadowstep, which provides more evasion each time they level up, but also this character starts with formidable weapon – Katana. Mobility is also a great addition to Ninja’s skillset that will allow you to move around the map swiftly. Megachad – His Aura helps a lot to keep enemies around you in check. His Flex can stun enemies, which further decreases the chances of mobs pushing you out of charge zone of the shrine.

To add the cherry on top, you should focus on maximizing your damage by getting the following items:

Battery – boosts your attack speed. Beefy Ring – Significantly improves damage per Max HP. Credit Card (Green) – increases Luck stat while opening chests. Credit Card (Red) – increases damage while opening chests.

With all of that information, you should be prepared to take on Chaos Tome’s challenge. In case you would like to further discuss your strategy, it’s a great idea to visit Megabonk’s official Discord server, where the friendly community can share their experiences with this task. Good luck!