How to unlock Cactus in Megabonk. It’s the rarest Trophy, but there’s an easy trick to get it

One of the latest indie Steam hits – Megabonk – offers many hours of gameplay. Simple, but addictive gameplay and many items to unlock. Additionally, trophy hunters have over 100 achievements to earn. Some of them are extremely easy, but there are also more complicated ones. Not so long ago, we describe Kevin (not to be confused with the meme item of the same name). So, it’s time to talk about the rarest achievement in the game – Cactus.

How to unlock Cactus in Megabonk?

Why is Cactus that hard to get? Everything is focused on killing Cactuses by Thorns damage. It’s a defensive tool that works on simple rules – it deals damage to enemies that hit you. In theory this isn’t a difficult goal. However, execution is more complicated. Players complain that Thorns aren’t the greatest method of killing. Additionally, it requires a lot of grind. In the first place, you must have access to Desert Tier 1 map on Hyper mode.

You need to unlock Thorns Tome to deal with the correct type of damage. Here’s how to do it:

In the first place you must unlock weapon called Aegis. You will do this when you block 500 damages while playing as Sir Oofie. Later, you must use Aegis to block 250 attacks.

When you finally unlock the Thorns Tome, you can start going for the Cactus achievement. But first, you should also get Toggler, available in the shop if you’ve unlocked at least 40 different items, tomes, and weapons. Toggler lets you disable any items, weapons, and tomes you don’t need during your run.

Before heading to the Desert, leave only the Thorns Tome, Armor Tome, and Shield Tome. For weapons, choose the shotgun, and for items, keep only those that provide Lifesteal and Regeneration. Avoid anything with Evasion, as it can negatively affect Thorns’ damage.

When it comes to choosing a character, it’s more up to you, but you can try with Calcium, Monkey or Bush. At the start, try to avoid Cactus enemies and get Thorns Tome as quickly as possible, level it up a bit and then you can start slashing those 100 Cactuses. Good luck!