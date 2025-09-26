Ghost of Yotei first reviews. It's a very good sequel to Sony's big hit, but it won't convince Ghost of Tsushima skeptics

We're just a week away from the official release of one of the most anticipated games of 2025, which is only coming out on PlayStation 5. Ghost of Yotei is the second installment of the acclaimed series by Sucker Punch studio, for which many people have high hopes. Released in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima was a big hit, getting lots of praise from both critics (83% positive reviews on Metacritic) and players who absolutely loved Jin Sakai's story.

Expectations for Sony's next big "exclusive" are therefore high, as is the price of the sequel (the standard version costs $69.99). The first reviews from industry critics were hitting the internet yesterday, and they might just ease the skeptics' worries because they're saying it's actually a pretty solid game.

Currently, the average rating for Ghost of Yotei on Metacritic is 87/100 (based on nearly 100 reviews). So, it's pretty much the same score as the basic edition of the original and the Director's Cut (87/100 for the PS5 version and 89/100 for the PC version).

Ghost of Yotei – selected reviews

CGMagazine – 9.5/10 Game Informer – 9.25/10 Gamepressure.com – 9/10 Push Square - 9/10 Screen Rant – 9/10 Wccftech – 8.8/10 IGN – 8/10 TechRadar - 4.5/5 GamesRadar+ – 4.5/5 The Gamer - 4/5

Reviewers primarily praise the deep story presented in Ghost of Yotei, which fits perfectly into the world created by Sucker Punch through numerous references to Japanese culture and old samurai movies.

Critics are also raving about the vibrant and picturesque Ezo region that we explore throughout the campaign in different seasons. Exploration and engaging in activities that are not marked on the map should be enjoyable and make narrative sense. A major advantage of Ghost of Yotei also seems to be the combat system, which is very similar to the one present in the previous game. Fans of Ghost of Tsushima will love the intense fights and character development.

Some reviewers, however, mention that the plot is too predictable in the long run, and the side quests are repetitive and boring (among others, those using the touchpad and gyroscope in the DualSense controller). Some critics feel like the world and story are too similar to the original and don't really bring anything new to the table.

Also, Ghost of Yotei has some glitches that sometimes make you reload your last save, but they don't happen all that often. It's possible that some of them will be fixed in the launch update.

The new game from Sucker Punch is going to be awesome for anyone who spent hours playing Ghost of Tsushima. Players who were not impressed by the first game are unlikely to be impressed by the second installment of the series, which largely builds upon the foundations of the title released in 2020.

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2nd on PS5.