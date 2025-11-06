No, Megabonk didn’t get a Switch port. Gigabonk is just another knockoff that should be taken down from Nintendo eShop

It was bound to happen, unfortunately. Whenever an indie game blows up on Steam, it’s only a matter of time before some shady dev tries to cash in with a cheap knockoff. Megabonk, the highly addictive roguelike bullet hell, just got its own shameless clone on Switch. And the worst part is it’s not the only one. More are probably on the way.

Megabonk wannabes are already here

Gigabonk: Mega Survivors just appeared on the Nintendo eShop, set to release on November 27, 2025, and it looks like an almost 1:1 copy of Megabonk. It’s one thing to be inspired by a game, but this is a textbook case of copying someone’s work and trying to pass it off as your own.

Everything looks and even sounds (check out the opening chest tune) just like in Megabonk. A quick look at the screenshots of Gigabonk on the eShop and it’s painfully obvious. The characters and enemies might look slightly different, but they’re clearly “borrowed” from the original.

Source: Gigabonk; Developer: UMARO

Source: Megabonk; Developer: vedinad

The UI is identical, and even the objectives, tomes, and items are the same. There’s the whole “find the portal and beat the boss” objective, Banana weapon, and Regen Tome. The so-called dev could’ve at least tried to come up with new names. Though I guess calling one of the bosses “King of Tree” technically counts as creativity.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

If you look at other games from UMARO on eShop, the developer and publisher of Gigabonk: Mega Survivors, it’s immediately clear that these games are either AI-generated or at least heavily rely on AI for some parts. They all feel like low-effort projects with little more than repetitive gameplay that gets boring fast.

Other games from UMARO.Source: Nintendo eShop

Not the first, and almost certainly not the last one we’ll see

If you think about it, Megabonk only launched on September 18 this year, so its knockoff, Gigabonk, is very likely in development for less than three months. The game’s probably going to be a total disaster, if it even manages to launch. Maybe Vedinad, the dev of the original, will notice and take legal action against UMARO.

But this isn’t even the first Megabonk wannabe out there. Megabonk Smash launched on PlayStation Store just one day ago. Even though it’s clearly a clone of another game and is already getting low scores, it’s still up for sale. And the sad truth is that Sony, Nintendo and Xbox stores are full of these low-effort ripoffs.

Source: PlayStation Store

And there’s even another one on the way for 2026, Ultra Bonk Survivors. At least its key art isn’t a total copy, but if you read the game’s description, it’s clear where the “inspiration” came from.

Same thing happened when R.E.P.O. was released earlier this year. Just a few months later, we started spotting suspiciously similar games on the PS Store and Nintendo eShop. Some of them were taken down or never released, but a few are still available. So this could be just the beginning of a wave of Megabonk wannabe games.