Crossplay is not working in the new skate (skate 4). Players see error code 528614044 or disabled instead

It seems that the newest skate. has not the best start. Many players are reporting that crossplay is not working in the game.

It is not the best beginning for the the newest part of skate. skate. or Skate 4 (as a lot of players call it because it is confusing when 2 games in the franchise have the same name) has mixed reviews on Steam. Players have a lot of complains… one of them is not working crossplay. Many fans, on various platforms (Steam, Reddit, Discord or EA forum) report errors. Instead their friends, they see information about disabled crossplay or sa string of numbers 528614044.

Crossplay in the new skate. (Skate 4)

In theory, crossplay is turned on automatically in skate (except Xbox because on this platform it depends on the console settings). All you need to do is to add friends in the game via Social & Spectate menu (the Hub tab in the Main Menu). It is the place where you can type user IDs and easily add friends.

However, it is theory. Real life is not so stress-free. It seems that many players can’t do that. When they try to connect with friends, they have errors with information about disabled crossplay or error code 528614044. At this point there is no sure trick to fix them. Some fans reported that the issue fixed itself. You can always try to toggle on and off crossplay, and check if that will help. Nevertheless, there is a chance that it will not change anything.

At this point there is no official post from developers acknowledging the issue. Taking into consideration the scale of the malfunction. It is highly unlikely that the problem is on the players’ side. So, patience is our best weapon right now. The tutorial soft lock was fixed quite quickly, so let’s hope that this serious error will be too. Good luck.

skate.

September 16, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
