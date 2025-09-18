Can you change club name in FC 26 web app? A simple guide to complete objective

As happens every year, before the official release of EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA), players from around the world can log in to the Web App or via the dedicated EA Companion app. This is mainly so that they can gradually start managing their virtual squad in Ultimate Team, one of the game’s most popular modes. It is a good opportunity to try completing some of the objectives and earn various rewards. The newest installment of the series, FC 26, also features them. One such task is to change the name of your club. Players are wondering if they can already complete this goal without having access to the game itself. We will answer this question in our article.

Is it possible to change the club’s name in FC 26 Web App?

Since yesterday, September 17, 2025, players who own FC 25 can use the newest iteration of Web App feature and access the transfer market. In addition to being able to buy and sell player cards on the market, players can change their lineup settings and complete certain SBC objectives, which will allow them to receive interesting rewards, such as packs or currency.

One of the most basic objectives in FC 26 is changing the name of your virtual club. This is a fairly simple task that can be completed in a short time... as long as you have access to the game and can launch Ultimate Team mode. Unfortunately, despite being able to log into the Web App, it is not possible to change the name of your team from within the app.

The only way to achieve this goal is to launch FC 26 and change the club’s name within the game itself. To do this, enter Ultimate Team mode and go to the Settings tab. There you will find the Rename Club option. You will receive a Consumable Pack (Untradeable) for completing this task.

So, players who have purchased the standard version of FC 26 will only be able to complete this objective on the game's release date, September 26, 2025. Buyers of the Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, won't have to wait that long, as advanced access to the game will begin tomorrow, September 19, 2025.