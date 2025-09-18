Randy Pitchford is „helping” gamers again. His workaround for Borderlands 4's performance problem on the PS5 Pro is trivial

Borderlands 4 debuted amidst players' complaints about the technical issues. One of the newly discovered problems is the one that causes the frame rate to start dropping on the PlayStation 5 Pro after a few hours of gameplay. Randy Pitchford, the head of Gearbox Software, the studio responsible for this game, has spoken on the matter.

As he stated, the problem is known to his team and is to be resolved. Meanwhile, he shared a temporary workaround with the gamers, which involves... turning off the game and restarting it. The method he provided is therefore trivial and "as old as the world"; it should not surprise anyone who played, e.g. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PlayStation 3.

This is not the first "golden advice" from Pitchford in recent days. He recommended PC gamers, whose hardware is not running Borderlands 4 satisfactorily, to enable DLSS and frame generation. However, he encouraged those who really don't like the game to refund it on Steam.

Fortunately, the remaining developers of Borderlands 4 are already working on making the game work as it should. The first patch was released on Monday, improving its stability on PC.