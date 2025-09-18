Randy Pitchford is „helping” gamers again. His workaround for Borderlands 4's performance problem on the PS5 Pro is trivial

After a few hours of playing Borderlands 4 on the PlayStation 5 Pro, Gearbox Software's newest game begins to „lose frames.” Randy Pitchford decided to speak out on the issue and share with gamers a way to work around the problem.

Christian Pieniazek

Randy Pitchford is „helping” gamers again. His workaround for Borderlands 4's performance problem on the PS5 Pro is trivial Source: Gearbox Software / 2K Games.

Borderlands 4 debuted amidst players' complaints about the technical issues. One of the newly discovered problems is the one that causes the frame rate to start dropping on the PlayStation 5 Pro after a few hours of gameplay. Randy Pitchford, the head of Gearbox Software, the studio responsible for this game, has spoken on the matter.

As he stated, the problem is known to his team and is to be resolved. Meanwhile, he shared a temporary workaround with the gamers, which involves... turning off the game and restarting it. The method he provided is therefore trivial and "as old as the world"; it should not surprise anyone who played, e.g. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PlayStation 3.

This is not the first "golden advice" from Pitchford in recent days. He recommended PC gamers, whose hardware is not running Borderlands 4 satisfactorily, to enable DLSS and frame generation. However, he encouraged those who really don't like the game to refund it on Steam.

Fortunately, the remaining developers of Borderlands 4 are already working on making the game work as it should. The first patch was released on Monday, improving its stability on PC.

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

